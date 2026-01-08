Russians launched almost a hundred drones over Ukraine at night. Blackout occurred in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On January 8, the Russians launched 97 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 70 drones in the south and east of the country. 27 UAVs were hit in 13 places, and debris fell in another one.

A Russian attack caused a massive blackout in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions at around 10:00 PM on January 7.

In Zaporizhzhia, the blackout lasted about seven hours: from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to problems with electricity in schools in most settlements of the region, the holidays have been extended. They will last until January 9 inclusive. As of the morning of January 8, repair work is ongoing — more than a million subscribers remain without electricity and water supply.

