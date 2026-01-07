In Lviv, power outage schedules have been introduced for hospitals and public transport. What is the reason?

In Lviv, since the night of January 6, electricity in hospitals has been partially turned off and municipal electric transport has been stopped due to the governmentʼs change in approach to determining the criticality of enterprises.

This was reported by the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Now, healthcare facilities, trams, and trolleybuses will operate according to outage schedules.

The city authorities said they are urgently trying to find a solution and increase the operation of electric transport on the routes to minimize inconvenience to residents.

"Since the very morning, I have been trying to contact members of the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately correct this error. We are currently urgently planning an alternative reinforcement of the operation of electric transport on the routes," he wrote.

UPD at 11:30: Sadovyi later reported that electricity had been restored to some of the disconnected facilities. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that hospitals are prohibited from being disconnected from electricity during schedules, and the relevant authorities, in particular the State Energy Supervision Agency, will deal with the situation in Lviv.

At the end of December 2025, the government revised the approach to defining critical infrastructure facilities that are guaranteed uninterrupted power supply during hourly outage schedules. At that time, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to instruct regional military administrations to update the lists of enterprises and exclude from them facilities that are no longer critical for the functioning of the regions.

This was aimed at freeing up additional electricity capacity (over 800 MW) and reducing the duration of outages by more fairly distributing the load on the network. The changes were not to affect critical infrastructure — hospitals, schools, life support facilities, and the defense-industrial complex.

