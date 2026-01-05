Russia attacked Ukraine with almost a hundred “Shaheds”. What is known about the consequences

On the night of January 5, Russian forces carried out another massive drone attack on Ukraine. Kyiv and the region were hit, in particular. There were deaths and injuries.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at night Russia launched 9 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the Bryansk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, as well as 165 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” attack UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo and Oryol. About 100 of them are “Shaheds”.

Air defenses shot down or suppressed 137 enemy UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country. At the same time, missile hits and 26 strike drones were recorded in 10 places, and debris fell in nine places.

In Kyiv, in the Obolonsky district, a UAV hit a four-story building of a private medical institution with an operating hospital. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers.

According to the State Emergency Service and the police, a man born in 1995 who was undergoing treatment died. At least four people were injured, two of them in serious condition.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that 16 of the clinicʼs 26 patients were transported to municipal hospitals in the capital. A total of 25 people were evacuated.

In addition, according to the National Police, one person was also killed in the attack in the Kyiv region. In the Fastiv area, a private house and a car were destroyed, and a local resident died. Three cars, 12 private houses, and six garages were damaged.

A five-story residential building was damaged in the Vyshhorod area, residents were evacuated. A private house was damaged in the Obukhiv area.

Police, rescuers, and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

