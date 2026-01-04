Five people have died in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack on January 2

Fragments of another personʼs body were found at the site of Russian strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv on January 2.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

By the morning of January 4, the death toll had risen to five. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

On Friday, January 2, Russian forces fired missiles at high-rise buildings in central Kharkiv. By the evening of that day, the number of casualties had risen to 30. The body of a child was found under the rubble.

The attack destroyed a five-story building, as well as part of the entrance to a four-story building. Windows and facades in neighboring buildings and more than 10 cars were damaged.

