Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles: residential building hit, 16 people injured

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The strike was recorded in the Kyivsky district of the city, hitting a residential high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, the strike hit the center of the city, causing significant damage. At least 16 people were injured, one person is in serious condition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kharkiv was likely hit by two missiles. According to him, one of the residential buildings was significantly damaged, a rescue operation is underway, and the State Emergency Service, city and regional authorities are involved.

The Russian army launched 116 drones over Ukraine on the night of January 2, 70 of them were "Shaheds". Air defenses neutralized 86 drones. Another 27 drones hit 23 locations, and debris fell on two.

