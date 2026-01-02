Russians hit Ukraine with 116 drones. Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region and other regions were under attack

On January 2, the Russian army launched 116 drones over Ukraine, 70 of them "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 86 drones. Another 27 drones hit 23 locations, and debris fell on two. As of 08:30, the attack is ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia experienced one of the most massive attacks in the city last night. The city was attacked by two waves of drones: on the evening of January 1 and on the night of January 2. The Russians hit the city with drones 9 times. Commercial buildings and a shopping center burned, but there were no casualties.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drones struck the Sinelnykivsky district, injuring two people. Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol were also attacked.

A Russian drone hit an ambulance on the evening of January 1, while it was on a call in Kherson. The 70-year-old driver was injured and is currently in hospital. His condition is said to be moderate.

That same evening, the Russians also attacked the Kharkiv region. An 84-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Velykyi Burluk, and Chuhuiv was also under attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.