Ukraine and the US have agreed on a military document to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During negotiations, Ukraine and the United States agreed on an important military document regarding future support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, at a briefing on the results of work with European partners in Kyiv.

The document consists of four chapters and four annexes. Here is what it says:

in what way will they support Ukraine;

how the provision, restoration, and modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take place;

how compliance with agreements will be monitored;

What will be the reactions in case of violation of the contract by both parties?

Also, one of the sections of the document concerns the activities of the "Coalition of the Willing," added Hnatov.

At a briefing, the representative of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleksandr Bevz, described what security guarantees for Ukraine should look like: this is a multilateral agreement that should be signed by Ukraine, the United States, European partners, and those non-European countries that want to provide such guarantees, such as Canada.

"This framework links how all the guarantors operate among themselves. Everyone understands that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the first level of protection. That there are multinational forces led by Europe that will be deployed in Ukraine, involved in one way or another for security in the air, at sea, on land. There is an American ʼback-stopʼ that provides support to these multinational forces. What is the work that the military is doing — so that the details of the military component are agreed upon: both with regard to guarantees from the Americans, with whom a bilateral agreement has already been signed, and with guarantees from the Europeans," he said.

On December 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had agreed to strong security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years. Ukraine proposed extending the guarantees for 30-50 years, and US President Donald Trump promised to consider it.

