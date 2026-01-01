Ukraine received two more “Patriot” air defense systems

Ukraine has strengthened its air defense with two more “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the transfer of the systems was made possible thanks to agreements with the German government.

Currently, Patriot complexes cover Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, reducing the consequences of Russian strikes on energy and civilian facilities.

What preceded

On December 17, Denys Shmyhal reported the signing of a number of defense agreements with Germany worth over €1.2 billion. Germany also pledged to provide Ukraine with €11.5 billion in aid in 2026 — as agreed between President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Also, within the framework of agreements with German partners, the following is provided:

long-term supply of spare parts for Patriot systems for their rapid repair and modernization;

the purchase of Ukrainian drones for €200 million;

implementation of the largest artillery project — production of 200 "Bogdan" self-propelled guns on the Zetros chassis worth €750 million;

joint production of reconnaissance UAVs "Linza" by the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German Quantum Systems;

concluding contracts for the uninterrupted supply of modern electronic warfare equipment at the tactical level.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.