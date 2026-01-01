Russians hit an eco-park near Kharkiv and a high-rise building in Kherson this morning — one person dead and injured

On the morning of January 1, Russian troops shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv and Kherson. The Regional Military Administrations are reporting on the consequences of the attacks.

Thus, in the Central District of Kherson, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, injuring an 87-year-old woman. She was hospitalized with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.

In another area of the city, a 31-year-old man died due to shelling.

The Russians attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs — one of them hit the territory of an eco-park. Suspilne writes that this is the "Feldman Eco-park", which the Russians have attacked repeatedly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The founder of the ecopark, the MP Oleksandr Feldman, said that a volunteer at the facility was injured in the morning shelling.

An enemy shell hit the poultry house, killing the birds. The premises for small animals and the "winter den" of predators were also completely destroyed, injuring the lions.

"We donʼt understand whatʼs happening to the tigers. One ran into a three-story building, another is sitting in a half-open enclosure. We are waiting for a gun to move it to another enclosure. We had all the sedatives in the room where the guided aerial bomb fell," the founder of the ecopark told Suspilne.

