Two Ukrainian sailors freed from captivity by African pirates

On December 25, nine sailors were released from captivity by African pirates. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On December 3, a Portuguese-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the territorial waters of Equatorial Guinea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the prisoners were released thanks to the active efforts of the shipowner and his representatives, as well as the assistance of the employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in Senegal.

In November, the European Union and the Indian Navy seized the Iranian vessel Issamohamadi, which Somali pirates had used to hijack a tanker carrying gasoline from India to South Africa. The pirates used the Issamohamadi as a "mother ship" for a series of attacks.

