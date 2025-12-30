Zelensky has decided who will head the Office of the President. He is not revealing the names yet

President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided who will head the Office of the President instead of Andriy Yermak.

Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

"As for the head of the Office, I have decided. Information will come a little later," he replied.

The President also added that changes in the heads of regional administrations are expected in early 2026. He did not specify which regions he was referring to.

On November 28, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak from the post of head of the Presidential Office. Before his dismissal, he was searched by NABU and SAPO. The official reason was not given, but an MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on the "Mindich recordings" under the code name "Ali Baba".

A few hours after his dismissal, Yermak reported that he was leaving for the front. He explained that he “didn’t want to create problems for Zelensky”.

