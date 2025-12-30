The Russians attacked Ukraine with 60 drones and two ballistic missiles

On December 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, as well as 60 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized one ballistic missile and 52 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia launched ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea and the Voronezh region. The Russian army also attacked with drones from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiyske and Chauda in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. A ballistic missile and 8 strike UAVs were recorded in 5 locations.

Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave from the attack in the city damaged two multi-story buildings and four private houses. A 43-year-old woman with a shrapnel wound sought help, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Dnipropetrovsk region. A 67-year-old woman was injured in the attack, the Russian army struck the region with drones, and air defense shot down 3 drones, the Regional Military Administration reported.

