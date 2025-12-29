The work of the Asset Tracking and Management Agency will now be coordinated by the Prime Minister Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred the coordination of the Assets Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This is stated on the website of the Government Portal.

In late July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the reform of ARMA. It opened up access for Ukraine to €600 million in assistance under the Ukraine Facility program.

In particular, the law provided for new rules for selecting the head of the agency through an open competition with the participation of international experts.

After that, the then head of the Agency Olena Duma resigned — she criticized the law on reforming ARMA, because, according to her, it contradicts European standards.

The Deputy Head of the Agency for European Integration Yaroslava Maksymenko was temporarily appointed in her place.

In November, Zelensky instructed the prime minister to update ARMA and appoint a new head by the end of the year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.