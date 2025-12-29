Russians likely shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk. An entire family was among the dead

Russian occupiers likely shot seven Ukrainian civilians in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region).

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

This probably happened on the night of December 21. Among those killed were a couple, their son, and the womanʼs mother.

The Ukrainians were hiding in the basement of a house, where two Russian soldiers burst in and demanded alcohol from the civilians.

When they were told there was no alcohol, the Russians opened fire and killed the father and son. The Russians then went down to the basement and shot the other people there.

Only one wounded man managed to survive — he played dead.

"This case is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism. I have already sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN. The whole world must see the faces of Russian soldiers who came to kill civilians!" the ombudsman added.

He also emphasized that such events in Pokrovsk are not isolated.

"They fit into the systemic practice of violence that Russian troops use against civilians in the TOT and frontline territories of Ukraine," Lubinets emphasized.

On December 27, Russian military forces also shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

