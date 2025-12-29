Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk region

Russian military forces shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The murder occurred on December 27, 2025, during an assault on positions in the village of Shakhove. The Russians captured two Ukrainian soldiers who were carrying out a combat mission at one of the positions.

Warning! Sensitive content.

Threatening with firearms, the Russians forced one of them to partially undress, after which they shot both disarmed defenders. After the death of the Ukrainian soldiers, the Russians also stripped the clothes off the second Ukrainian.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

