A road accident occurred in the Subcarpathian region — 1 person died, 2 children were among the 13 injured

In the Kalush district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a regular bus drove into a ditch and overturned on its side between the villages of Nadiiv and Rakiv. There were 30 passengers and two drivers on board. A man died as a result of the accident, and 13 more people, including two children, were injured.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers evacuated 18 people and the passengersʼ luggage.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Administrative Organization Svitlana Onyshchuk expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and urged drivers to be careful on the roads due to difficult weather conditions.

The State Emergency Service also warned that during the day on December 29, gusts of westerly wind of 15-20 mps are expected in the Carpathian region, and icy roads will persist. A yellow danger level has been declared.

