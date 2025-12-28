A traffic accident occurred in Poland on Christmas Eve — 5 Ukrainians died

On December 24, on Christmas Eve, a road accident occurred, resulting in the death of five Ukrainians in the village of Zelenets, near Brzeg, Poland.

This is reported by TVN24.

The accident occurred at the intersection of two national roads — two cars collided there — a Ford Kuga, driven by a 59-year-old resident of Brzeg, and a Volkswagen Passat, which was occupied by Ukrainians. The driver of the Ford also died.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are not yet disclosed, and the date of the forensic examination will be announced on Monday.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed to "European Pravda" that five Ukrainians died in the accident — born in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Ukrainian consuls are in contact with the relatives of the deceased and coordinating with local authorities.

On December 6, an accident occurred in Poland near Lublin involving a bus — there were 26 Ukrainians on board. For unknown reasons, the 27-year-old driver of the car drove into the oncoming lane, right into a bus traveling on the Rava-Ruska — Warsaw route. The man died on the spot. The Ukrainian citizens were not injured.

