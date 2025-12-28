General Staff: Ukrainian military attacked Syzran refinery in Russia

On the night of December 28, Ukrainian military personnel attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia, causing a fire there.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This plant processes 7-8.9 million tons of oil annually and is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

The military also successfully attacked a base of unmanned boats in the Chornomorske area (Crimea), a Russian repair unit near Antratsyt (Luhansk region), a pontoon ferry near Nikonorivka, and a warehouse for storing "shaheeds" in Makiivka in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of the recent attack on the Volgograd oil refinery. A pipeline and a technological installation for oil production were damaged there.

