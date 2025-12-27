Zelensky has introduced new sanctions against Russia and beyond

Ukraine has joined the UKʼs sanctions and imposed new restrictions against people and companies that are helping Russia in its war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The first decision concerns the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions with British ones. Restrictions were imposed against 40 companies and eight people. Among them are citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New Zealand.

These people are linked to the forced deportation and "re-education" of Ukrainian children. They are also involved in the supply of components that Russia uses to produce missiles and drones.

Companies from Russia, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Singapore have been sanctioned. They help Russia circumvent international sanctions. In particular, they supply aviation equipment, parts for the Shahed, etc.

In total, this year Ukraine has synchronized 14 sanctions packages with partners. Two of them are with the US and the UK, eight are with the European Union, and one each is with Canada and Japan.

The second decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine concerns sanctions under UN Security Council resolutions. Eight representatives of the military leadership of South Sudan were subject to sanctions.

They are accused of continuing hostilities, disrupting peace talks, and committing mass human rights violations. The sanctions list includes the commander of the Defense Forces, the head of the Presidential Guard, and the chief of the General Staff.

The UK imposed new sanctions on Russia in the energy sector on December 18. Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani was also targeted.

