The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russia in the energy sector. Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani has also been hit with restrictions.

This is stated on the British government website.

The sanctions list has been expanded by 24 positions — five people and 19 companies. Among them are the Russian oil companies “Tatneft”, “Rosneft”, “Rosneftegaz”, NNK-Oil, as well as the company “Gelion Business Trade” from Uzbekistan.

Pakistani oil tycoon “Murtaza Lakhani” was also targeted. According to Bloomberg, he was added to the sanctions list for his involvement in the Russian energy sector.

Sanctions were also imposed against “Lakhani Mercantile & Maritime Group”, which trades in oil and petroleum products and owns storage terminals in various regions of the world.

Several firms linked to Lakhani, including those in the United Arab Emirates, were also placed under restrictions. Bloomberg notes that Lakhani had long used London as his main business base and had connections in British political circles.

According to Bloomberg, the US is also preparing a new package of sanctions against the Russian energy sector, in particular against the so-called shadow fleet of tankers and traders who facilitate the sale of Russian oil.

The United Kingdom on December 4 reported sanctions against the Russian GRU for the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018. The restrictions were imposed after the publication of the investigation into the death of British woman Dawn Sturgess, who was then a victim of poisoning.

