Russia fired 100 missiles at Ukraine

On December 26, the Russians struck Ukraine, launching one “Iskander-M” missile from temporarily occupied Crimea and 99 drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

“Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 60 of them were “Shaheds”.

Air defense neutralized 73 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations.

The consequences of the night and morning attacks are being recorded in a number of regions. In particular, the Russian army attacked the ports of the Odesa region all night, damaging grain elevators and ships, as well as the energy sector, the Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

Russian strikes hit ships flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau, as well as warehouses of enterprises. There are partial power outages. In addition, a hospital in Izmail was damaged.

Fortunately, no people were injured anywhere.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and three were injured in a Russian attack this morning. An air bomb hit a private house, killing a 58-year-old man and injuring two women and a man, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

In the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone attack partially knocked out power to an area, with no casualties, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. The Russians also attacked a terminal in the Mykolaiv region, damaging a Liberian-flagged ship.

The Russians also launched a missile strike on Uman in the Cherkasy region around noon, with six people reportedly injured, including two children. There is damage to residential infrastructure, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

The Russian attack also damaged a freight car and a locomotive of the Lviv Railway in Kovel, in particular, the blast wave broke out the windows of the locomotive depot workshop, said the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

