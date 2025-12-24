The Cabinet of Ministers suspended the head of the State Health Service of Ukraine Roman Isayenko after an investigation by journalists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suspended the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control Roman Isayenko from his work and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministersʼ order dated December 24, 2025.

The Commission on the Higher Civil Service Corps must complete disciplinary proceedings by January 27, 2026 and inform the Cabinet of Ministers of the results.

In February of this year, the head of the State Medical Service became a subject of an investigation by Bihus.Info. It stated that in July 2023, the State Medical Service certified the private laboratory "Dobrobut-Likilab" for laboratory analysis of medicines, which began receiving referrals for research a week later.

According to journalists, the owners of the laboratory in official registers are people from Roman Isayenkoʼs entourage and a profiled employee of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In November, Economic Truth, citing sources in the pharmaceutical market, wrote that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) came to search the main office of the State Medical Service. In particular, law enforcement officers seized a significant number of documents from the office of the head of the service.

After the searches, Isayenko went on sick leave. The reason for the searches was not officially reported. Ekonomichna Pravda wrote, citing law enforcement agencies, that they could be related to illegal enrichment.

On December 23, Bihus.Info published the second part of the investigation, which contains recordings of conversations between those involved in the case.

Roman Isayenko has headed the State Service for Medicines and Drug Control since March 2024. Before him, the head was Natalia Hudz, who, together with First Deputy Vladyslav Tsilyna, was dismissed in 2018 due to an unjustified ban on various vaccines against tuberculosis, hepatitis B, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.

