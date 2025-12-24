Russians hit a thermal power plant in the suburbs of Kharkiv — one person was killed and injured

On December 24, the Russian military launched a series of targeted strikes on a thermal power plant (TPP) in the suburbs of Kharkiv. One person was killed and there were injuries.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

The strike on the TPP plant led to a significant drop in voltage in the city. This affected the heat supply and the operation of public transport, in particular, the metro was stopped.

Currently, one person is known to have died and 13 injured — they have been hospitalized, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The mayor of Kharkiv added that all relevant services are now determining the real scale of the destruction.

"Where it is technically possible, we are forced to switch to an ʼenergy islandʼ regime to reduce the consequences for Kharkiv residents," Terekhov wrote.

