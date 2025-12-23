A plane carrying Libyaʼs chief of staff crashed in Turkey

On December 23 at 8:52 PM, Turkish air traffic controllers lost contact with a private plane that had taken off from Ankara airport 42 minutes earlier. The aircraft was carrying Libyaʼs Chief of General Staff, General Mohamed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad.

This is reported by the Turkish media Anadolu and the Qatari Al Jazeera.

Later, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the gendarmerie had found the wreckage of the plane. The search is ongoing.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has already announced that the Chief of General Staff died while returning home from a trip to Ankara, where he had met with the Turkish Defense Minister and military commanders.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. In 2014, the country split into warring eastern and western parts. Al-Haddad, who died, represented the Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli. It is recognized by most countries in the world and is actively supported by Turkey and Qatar.

