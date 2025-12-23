Estonia to provide Ukraine with €2 million to support energy system

The Estonian Ministry of Climate will allocate €2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure and ensure stable electricity supply.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Climate.

The fund will be used to meet the most urgent needs of energy companies — the purchase of equipment, generators, fuel, and emergency repairs. Financing is provided directly to suppliers of goods and services, which ensures transparency and control over the use of funds.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the European Commission together with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to minimize the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

In total, donor countries have already contributed €1.44 billion to the fund. Estonia previously transferred €620 000 to the fund, and also transferred generators, transformers and other energy equipment to Ukraine.

