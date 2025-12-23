A unique sword from the times of Kyivan Rus, which was accidentally found near Radomyshl, was transferred to the the History of Ukraine Museum

A rare sword from the time of Kyivan Rus, accidentally found in the Zhytomyr region, has been transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine. The artifact is planned to be studied and prepared for exhibition.

This was reported by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

The found sword and two axes were donated to the museum by Viktor Moschenko and his daughter Natalia. The museum says that this rare sword dates back to the 10th-11th centuries. Such swords were used by the Varangian retinue of the Kiev princes.

The location is also symbolic. Radomyshl is the territory of the former Drevlyans, where the bloody events of the times of Princes Oleh, Ihor, and Princess Olha took place.

The Slavic tribe of the Drevlyans lived in Right-Bank Polissia. It was an independent state with a developed economy, princely power, and fortified cities such as Iskorosten (modern Korosten), Vruchiy (now Ovruch), Malyn, Mychesk, and Mykhorod (now Radomyshl).

After establishing themselves on the Kyivan hills and establishing control over the Middle Dnipro, the Scandinavian troops began their expansion into the Drevlyan lands. In 884, Prince Oleh of Kyiv made his first campaign against the Drevlyan.

His successor Igor continued these attacks and even died while collecting tribute from the Drevlyans. Igor was taken by surprise by the Drevlyans and executed: tied to two bent trees and released, torn in two.

Princess Olha finally conquered the Drevlyans only in 946 — she burned their capital Iskorosten to the ground.

The Museum says that people often sell such finds. And the act of the Moschenkov family helps fight the illegal circulation of archaeological finds and the "turning of history into a commodity".

The sword, despite its damage, will become an exhibit at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. It has preserved its bronze hilt with silver inlay, hilt, and ornamental crosspiece.

Archaeologists will soon examine the site of the find.

Viktor Moschenko and his daughter received a thank-you note and a gift from the museum — an album with the museumʼs best exhibits. They were also given an individual tour of all the exhibitions.

