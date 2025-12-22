The “Army+” application has been updated — now Army ID can be shown at checkpoints

Version 3.0.0 of the "Army+" application has been released. It has added a digital ID for male and female defenders, a "Pulse" information feed, and access to services has been made more convenient.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The advanced Army ID feature allows you to confirm your military status via a secure QR code during checks, including at checkpoints. The ID does not replace paper documents, but is sufficient to confirm your status.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Pulse feed contains official explanations, advice, and important information for the military.

The application also updated its design and navigation, in particular, simplified access to popular services, and added a notifications section with important messages and report statuses.