Russians attacked Ukraine with drones at night. This caused a train to derail

On December 22, the Russians launched 86 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerberaʼ, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 58 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 UAVs were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in another one.

Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region was the worst affected. Acting Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that the office of the administrative service "I am a Veteran" was destroyed, and the main ASC "Visa" was seriously damaged.

A freight train derailed near Korosten in the Zhytomyr region, previously due to a “Shahed” drone attack. On an adjacent track, a locomotive of a Kharkiv-Uzhhorod passenger train also derailed due to an emergency stop, the driver and his assistant were hospitalized. Two more railway workers were injured, and one passenger was cut by glass.

Eight trains were rerouted via Fastiv instead of Korosten. Restoration work has already begun at the scene of the incident.

The State Emergency Service reports that in the Odesa region, the occupiers massively shelled energy infrastructure. Warehouses with fertilizer and agricultural machinery were also damaged.

