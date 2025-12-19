The UN General Assembly approved an updated resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine

On December 18, the UN General Assembly adopted an updated resolution on human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

79 countries voted in favor. 16 voted against, including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, and a number of African countries.

Another 73 UN member states abstained from voting.

Andrii Sybiha / X

Ukraine has initiated this resolution annually since 2016 with certain additions. The document became the first UN resolution in which the General Assembly calls the Russian Federationʼs aggression against Ukraine "Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine".

It strongly condemns Russian aggression, reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and demands an immediate end to the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories.

The resolution also strengthens international monitoring of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and emphasizes the need to hold those responsible accountable.

In addition, the resolution aims to protect and return deported children — the UN General Assembly calls on the Russian Federation to stop the deportation of Ukrainian children and provide comprehensive information to relevant UN agencies and international organizations with a list of all deported Ukrainian children.

