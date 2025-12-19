Trump signs US defense budget with $800 million for Ukraine

On December 18, the US President Donald Trump signed the defense budget law for fiscal year 2026. It provided $800 million for Ukraine.

This is stated on the White House website.

The law provides for a record $901 billion in annual military spending, including for the US Department of Defense programs, military construction, national security programs of the Department of Energy, intelligence agencies, and the State Department.

The document also increases salaries for US military personnel, requires additional information about strikes on ships in the Caribbean, and requires the US not to reduce the number of its troops in Europe.

The law would allow Ukraine to receive $400 million over the next two years. The money would go toward purchasing weapons from American companies for the Ukrainian army.

The bill was previously approved by the US Senate.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.