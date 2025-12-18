Military personnel released from captivity will receive 90 days of paid additional leave — the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law

Released soldiers will be able to take an additional 90 days of paid leave and are not required to immediately decide whether they will remain in service.

The relevant law No. 14092 was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 18.

Previously, the law did not have clear deadlines for such a decision, and soldiers were sometimes required to submit a report refusing to be released. Now, leave can be taken without any conditions, and the decision can be made later.

The law stipulates that leave is granted in full, without being divided into parts. It does not depend on the decision to continue or be discharged from military service.

The explanatory note to the bill adds that such a decision will help increase the level of trust in the state among military personnel, their families, and the public.

The law was voted on in two readings at once. It must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as of October 2025, Ukraine and Russia have already conducted 69 exchanges — 6 235 Ukrainian citizens were returned from captivity.

