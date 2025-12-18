The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the emergency application “112”, which works without a mobile connection

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has developed the "112 Ukraine" application, an official emergency service that will work even without a mobile phone connection.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

After calling in the application, the service operator will assess the situation and send rescuers, police, ambulance or gas service to the scene.

The "112" application will be useful:

in shelters or basements where there is Wi-Fi but no mobile signal;

in places with weak or unstable connections;

during accidents or failures in cellular networks.

"112 Ukraine" is now available for download on iOS and Android.

Before using the application, you must log in. The Ministry of Internal Affairs assures that all personal data is protected and the application meets state cybersecurity standards. The data is used exclusively for processing emergency calls.

In the future, the service will be expanded — in particular, they plan to introduce the option of calling for help in sign language to make the service as accessible as possible to all users.

