Hungary thwarts EUʼs statement on blocʼs expansion due to Ukraineʼs progress

Hungary has blocked the European Unionʼs annual enlargement statement. The country refused to accept the positive assessment of Ukraineʼs progress towards EU accession.

This was announced by Danish representatives during a consultation in the EU, German media outlet Deutsche Welle reports.

According to Minister for European Affairs Marie Bierre, 26 EU states confirmed that Ukraine is meeting Brusselsʼ requirements and supported the wording of the statement. She noted that the assessment was fair.

However, due to Hungaryʼs veto, Ukraine cannot yet begin formal negotiations on joining the EU. At the same time, the EU is continuing informal consultations with Kyiv on further reforms and membership conditions.

In addition to Ukraine, the statement assessed the progress of the Western Balkan countries, as well as Turkey, Moldova and Georgia. According to the European Commission, Montenegro is showing the greatest progress, and could complete EU accession negotiations by the end of 2026.

Hungary has consistently blocked Ukraine’s accession to the EU and openly opposed aid to Ukraine, promoting a pro-Russian narrative. On November 28, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban even flew to Moscow for an official visit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.