A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia. There are injuries

On December 16, a bus carrying passengers from Ukraine had an accident near the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava.

This was reported by the Slovak police.

The accident occurred on the D1 highway more than 30 kilometers from Bratislava. The bus suddenly went off the road and overturned. According to police, there were 11 people inside, all Ukrainians.

Slovak media are reporting 8 injured, two of whom are in serious condition. At the same time, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed journalists about two injured Ukrainian women — they were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The other passengers did not require medical attention and later continued their journey using other means of transport.

The Foreign Ministry, citing Slovak law enforcement, added that the accident occurred due to adverse weather conditions. The driver was sober.

