Babel once again entered the “White List” of media according to IMI

The Institute of Mass Information published the "White List" of media for the second half of 2025 — and once again, Babel is on this list.

The list was published on the IMI website.

This list was compiled by IMI experts after a two-stage in-depth monitoring of online media. They checked how transparent and responsible the media are, whether they adhere to journalistic standards, and whether they label advertising materials. You can learn more about the methodology here.

LB.ua, Frontliner, Novynarnia, and Rubryka were included in the list for the first time. After a long break, Ukrinform returned to the White List.

Here is the full list:

Suspilne Novyny;

Espresso;

Babel;

Ukrainska Pravda;

Radio Svoboda;

hromadske;

ZN.UA;

Teksty;

LB.ua;

Ukrinform;

Graty;

Hromadske Radio;

Ukrainsky Tyzhden;

Rubryka;

Slovo i Dilo;

Novynarnia;

Frontliner.

