Air defense investments, drone money, and PURL contributions. Results of the 32nd “Ramstein” meeting (UPD)

Following the results of the 32nd meeting in the “Ramstein” format on December 16, Ukraineʼs partners reported military assistance worth hundreds of millions of euros.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, Ukraine needs $120 billion for defense in 2026. Ukraine can cover half of these needs itself, the rest is expected from partners.

In particular, Germany will allocate a record €11.5 billion in 2026 to support Ukraineʼs defense, namely air defense, drones, and artillery systems.

Germany also supplied Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems promised in August and the ninth IRIS-T system.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added at the opening of the meeting that next year Germany will transfer a "significant number" of AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles from its stockpiles to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense, Ukrinform reports.

The UK Defense Secretary John Healy reported the allocation of £600 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses.

New contributions to the PURL initiative will also come from Lithuania, Montenegro, Denmark, Latvia, Luxembourg, and New Zealand.

In addition, other partners have promised new military assistance packages. In particular:

Canada — over €18.6 million for Ukrainian drones, AIM-9 missiles and electro-optical sensors for the military and other assistance;

the Netherlands — €700 million for UAVs, €400 million of which is for Ukrainian products;

Lithuania — over €220 million;

Denmark — €250 million, including for drones, air defense, and support for Ukrainian aviation;

Estonia — €142 million, of which €9 million to the IT coalition.

Latvia — €110 million — focus on drones and electronic warfare;

Luxembourg — €100 million in 2026, €15 million — on PURL;

Norway — about €6.4 billion, including contributions to support American air defense systems and the "Czech initiative";

Poland — supplies of 155-mm shells and implementation of joint projects with Ukraine within the framework of SAFE ;

; Portugal — €10 million for UAVs and a contribution to the "Czech initiative".

The Czech Republic, within the framework of the "Czech initiative" for 2026, has already financed 760 thousand artillery shells.

