Director Rob Reinerʼs son arrested after parentsʼ deaths

The son of famous American director and actor Rob Reiner — 32-year-old Nick Reiner — was detained after his parents were found dead in their own home in Los Angeles.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

The bodies of Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michelle Singer Reiner, were discovered Sunday evening in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, emergency services received a call about the need for medical assistance at around 3:30 PM local time. Law enforcement officers found a man and a woman unresponsive in the house.

According to online records, Nick Reiner was arrested at approximately 5:04 AM. No formal charges have been released at this time. The Los Angeles Police Departmentʼs Robbery and Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Nick Reiner previously collaborated with his father on the film “Being Charlie” (2015), which was partly inspired by his own personal story of struggling with drug addiction. The film was directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nick with Matt Elisofon.

Law enforcement has not yet released details about the cause of death or possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.

Rob Reiner, the son of the famous actors Carl and Estelle Reiner, won two Emmy Awards for his role as Mike "Meathead" Stewie on the series "All in the Family". As a director, he has created a number of cult films, including "Spinal Tap", "Stand by Me", "A Few Good Men", and "The American President". In recent years, he has continued to work actively in film and television.

