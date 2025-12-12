Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Switzerland has imposed new sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The country is synchronizing with the EUʼs 19th package adopted in October.

This is stated on the website of the Swiss government.

The sanctions target 22 people and 42 companies, freezing their assets and banning them from entering the country, including transit. These include people and companies working for the Russian military industry, energy, or shadow navy.

Switzerland has also imposed bans on the purchase, sale and provision of services for 116 vessels, mostly shadow fleet tankers that help Russia circumvent restrictions on the sale of crude oil and petroleum products.

In the trade sector, 45 more companies, including those operating in third countries, will be subject to strict export control rules. The aim is to block the supply of critical goods to the Russian defense sector.

Switzerland has also imposed a transaction ban on five Russian banks and four of their branches in third countries because they use Russian payment systems.

Eight more foreign companies have been completely excluded from financial transactions. In addition, the government has extended deadlines for Swiss companies that intend to exit the Russian market.

Two Belarusians and three Belarusian companies have been placed under asset freezes and transaction bans, and they have also been banned from entering and transiting through the country. The government will also consider sectoral sanctions against Belarus separately.

The countryʼs Federal Council will also consider other parts of the 19th EU sanctions package, which concern the energy, financial and trade sectors.

The European Union finally approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia on October 23. The new package imposes new restrictions on Russiaʼs oil and gas and financial sectors, as well as its shadow navy.

