A tunnel through which over 180 migrants passed was found on the border with Belarus in Poland

On December 11, Polish border guards discovered a tunnel from Belarus near the village of Narevka, through which more than 180 foreigners entered the country illegally.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard.

The trench was about 1.5 meters high and several dozen meters long. People could easily walk through it.

The entrance was camouflaged in the forest, 50 meters from the border on the Belarusian side, and the exit was 10 meters from the barrier on Polish territory.

Electronic surveillance systems recorded that over 180 people passed through the tunnel in a short time.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

More than 130 migrants have already been detained, mostly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Two drivers who arrived to pick up the migrants and take them further to Western Europe have also been detained. They turned out to be citizens of Poland and Lithuania.

This is the fourth such tunnel found on this section of the border this year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.