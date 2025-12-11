The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Chornobyl disaster — the US voted “hand in hand” with Russia against

The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on "Strengthening international cooperation and coordination of efforts in studying, mitigating and minimizing the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster".

This is stated in the broadcast of the UN General Assembly.

The resolution was supported by 97 countries. Russia, Belarus, China, North Korea, Nicaragua, Niger and the United States voted against it. Another 39 countries abstained.

The UN document recognizes the long-term consequences of the Chornobyl accident and emphasizes the need to support the affected territories.

In the resolution, the countries expressed concern about the damage to the protective arch on February 14th due to a Russian drone attack.

The document also enshrined the official use of the Ukrainian transliteration of Chornobyl in UN materials, in particular in the name of the International Day of Remembrance on April 26.

The General Assembly also scheduled a special meeting for April 24, 2026, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

The representative of the American delegation explained that this decision does not indicate a change in the US position on Ukraineʼs nuclear security, but is related to the mentions of the 2030 Agenda.

According to her, certain provisions “promote an agenda of soft global governance that is incompatible with US national sovereignty”.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that Washington will continue to support international initiatives in the field of nuclear safety and measures to prevent such incidents at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that the document not only introduces correct Ukrainian transliteration, but also "draws attention to crimes against the Ukrainian people" and threats to global nuclear security.

He also stated that Russia tried to use Belarus to cover up its crimes and promote an alternative text that did not mention its attacks on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant facilities.

On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, setting it on fire. The radiation level did not increase, although the damage was significant. This shelter protects Ukraine and the world from radiation from the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On December 6, the IAEA said that after a Russian drone strike, the protective arch over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant could no longer fully contain radioactive materials.

