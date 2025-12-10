A scheme to legalize migrants was exposed in Poland, among the detainees is a Ukrainian

A large-scale scheme for illegal legalization of foreigners has been uncovered in Poland. During the operation, 24 people were detained, including a citizen of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish media outlet RMF24.

According to the investigation, participants in the scheme created fake employment certificates, residence certificates, and other documents, and then submitted them to obtain residence permits in the country.

Under this scheme, up to 1 500 people from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Turkey, and African countries could be legalized. The criminal group charged $800-1 300 per person for their services.

Prosecutors have charged 20 people with criminal group activity. Four others are suspected of joint and concerted activity. The charges include facilitating the illegal stay of foreigners, forgery of documents, and giving false testimony.

The court arrested two suspects, a Pole and a Ukrainian, believed to be the leaders of the group. The others were banned from leaving the country and placed under police supervision.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized phones, laptops, seals, documentation, over $11 000, as well as a car worth approximately $33 000.

Thanks to cooperation with Europol, it was established that at least 20 legalized foreigners later committed crimes in other EU countries and worked with local criminal groups.

In October, two Ukrainians were detained in the Polish city of Katowice on suspicion of working for foreign intelligence. They installed hidden cameras on routes transporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also monitored Polish soldiers.

