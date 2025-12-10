NABU detectives came to search the State Tax Service

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service on December 10.

This is stated in the serviceʼs statement.

In addition, searches were conducted in regional departments of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions.

The tax office notes that the criminal proceedings concern events from 2024-2025, which are related to risky enterprises.

They added that the management and employees of the service fully support the work of anti-corruption bodies.

"The State Tax Service of Ukraine operates within the legal framework and is always open to constructive cooperation with law enforcement officers," the State Tax Service said in a statement.

NABU has not yet commented on the searches.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.