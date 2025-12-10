Poland may transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, but asks for access to Ukrainian technology in return

Ukraine and Poland are negotiating the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the Polish General Staff.

They say that the aircraft may be transferred due to the end of their service life and the lack of prospects for their further modernization in the Polish Armed Forces.

The transfer of the aircraft will be “part of the Alliance’s policy of supporting Ukraine and strengthening the security of NATO’s eastern flank”. However, a final decision on the transfer of the fighters has not yet been made.

At the same time, Ukraine and Poland are discussing providing Warsaw with certain Ukrainian drone and missile technologies.

"The goal is not only to compensate Poland for the loss of equipment, but above all to acquire and jointly develop new defense and industrial competencies," the Polish General Staff noted.

In July 2024, Ukraine and Poland signed a security agreement, which, in particular, discussed the possibility of transferring a MiG-29 squadron to Ukraine without harming Polandʼs security.

In October of the same year, Polandʼs chargé dʼaffaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz stated that his country would transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it filled the gaps in its own air defense system.

