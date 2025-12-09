Moldova to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2027

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova will continue the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian refugees.

NewsMaker writes about this.

Thus, Moldova joined the European Unionʼs decision to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2027.

The countriesʼ Interior Ministry stated that they are ready to continue to guarantee "safe and effective conditions for refugees from Ukraine".

The department also announced that it will continue to cooperate with state institutions, local authorities, and international partners to implement support measures.

As of September 2024, there were about 300 000 Ukrainians in Moldova — 10% of the countryʼs population, 123 000 of them refugees.

In the summer of 2023, Bloomberg calculated that if 2.8 million refugee women do not return to Ukraine, it will cost 10% of pre-war GDP, or $20 billion per year.

