The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has set bail of UAH 1.5 million for the MP Skorokhodʼs assistant

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) set bail for the MP Skorokhodʼs assistant at UAH 1.5 million.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported this on Facebook.

Together with the MP and another person involved, the assistant is suspected of selling the lifting of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine for $250 000.

He was exposed for inciting to receive a bribe for the application of the NSDC sanctions to a competitorʼs company.

The suspect was prohibited from leaving Kyiv without the permission of a detective, prosecutor, or court. He was also ordered to report any changes in his residence and work, wear an electronic bracelet, not communicate with his accomplices, etc.

The case of Hanna Skorokhod

On December 5, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. Her name was not disclosed, but according to a source for Babel, it is Hanna Skorokhod, an MP from the “For the Future” group.

The MP confirmed the searches and called it “direct pressure on the opposition” and an attempt to block its political activities. She later accused law enforcement officers of publishing “fake photos” from the searches and called NABU representatives “liars”.

Skorokhod entered the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 as a representative of the “Servant of the People” party.

That same year, she accused her faction of detaining her husband Alexei Alyakin, a Russian banker who was previously a business partner of entrepreneur Pavel Fuks, for refusing to support the land market law.

Due to this conflict, Skorokhod was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction in November 2019. In July 2020, she joined the “For the Future” parliamentary group.

