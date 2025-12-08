15 people injured in Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

On December 8, Russian troops launched strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

One of the strikes was on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. At least five apartment buildings and cars were also damaged in the city.

The Russians also shelled Vilniansk, destroying private homes there.

In total, 15 residents were injured in the enemy attacks. People with shrapnel wounds, fractures, and blast injuries were taken to the hospital.

Four of the injured are in serious condition, six are in moderate condition.

