Across Germany, thousands of schoolchildren took to the streets on Friday, December 5, to protest against the military service reform approved by the Bundestag.

This is reported by Tagesschau.

In Magdeburg, students protested against the "combat readiness" policy, saying the state should invest in education, not weapons. Many were outraged that young people were not listened to at all when the law was passed.

The largest rallies were held in major cities. In Berlin, about 11 000 people, in Hamburg, up to 5 000. Protests also took place in cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Hesse. Organizers say that rallies were held in almost 90 cities.

Despite calls from student unions to support the strike, some schools refused to let children out. In Berlin and Brandenburg, they warned that anyone who protested during classes would receive an "absence without reason".

The adopted law will come into effect next year. It introduces a mandatory medical examination and questionnaire for all 18-year-old men. Military service formally remains voluntary, and no one has canceled the right to refuse.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the protests are "cool", they show that schoolchildren are interested in whatʼs happening and arenʼt afraid to speak out.

Resumption of military service in Europe after the start of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale war against Ukraine

After 2022, several European states have reinstated compulsory (or partially compulsory) service. For example, Latvia has reinstated conscription for men aged 18–27 for 11 months from 2023.

Croatia, which ended conscription in 2008, has decided to reinstate conscription, with two-month basic training to begin in 2026.

Several other countries, including Sweden and Lithuania, have already returned to a system of compulsory or semi-compulsory military service for young people after 2014.

Germany has decided not to completely reinstate conscription, but plans to introduce a system of voluntary service with motivation — for those who are willing and able to volunteer.

On November 27, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that starting next year, young people will be able to undergo a new form of service that will last 10 months.

