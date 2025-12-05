The US approves new national security strategy: wants strategic relations with Russia and restoration of trade

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has approved a new national security strategy. Among the priorities are strategic relations with Russia, negotiations to end the war against Ukraine, and the return of democracy to Europe.

This is stated in a document on the White House website.

The text says that the United States should only be concerned with events in other countries when they threaten American national security. Washington prioritizes the Western Hemisphere — the North American continent, Latin America, the Caribbean, and its neighbors.

America also plans to increase its military presence in the region, strengthen its industrial base within the continent, and promote "Western identity" in Europe — traditional families, Christianity, and "cultivation of heroes".

In addition, the White House declares its intention to achieve a quick cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and a reduction in conflicts between Russia and European countries. The United States wants Europe to establish a partnership with Moscow and plans to restore trade.

The strategy also states that “the era of migration is over”. The US warns that in the long term, some NATO member states could “become predominantly non-European”, meaning governments with large migrant populations would not adhere to the Alliance’s charter.

Washington wants to make Europe “more responsible” for its own security and to ensure that all NATO members spend at least 5% of GDP on defense. The US also sets itself the goal of preventing the emergence of dominant rivals on the world stage.

CNN, citing sources, wrote on December 1 that the US is considering a scenario in which Ukraine would actually not have the right to join NATO, although it would not have to legally recognize this.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.