Pantone has named the main color of 2026

The American Pantone Color Institute has chosen Cloud Dancer as the color of 2025, a delicate, airy white that symbolizes a return to silence, clarity, and inner balance.

Pantone describes it as a "loft white", which creates an effect of space, lightness, and gentle calm in an era of information overload.

“Like a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer represents our desire for a fresh start. By letting go of outdated ways of thinking, we open the door to new approaches,” said Lori Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

She added that the white hue creates space for creativity, helping the imagination to "drift" and give birth to new ideas.

According to the institute’s executive director, Liatris Eiseman, the choice of this color speaks of “the promise of clarity” in times of global transformation. “There is excessive noise around us that prevents us from hearing our own inner voice. Cloud Dancer is a conscious gesture of simplification that restores focus and frees us from external distractions,” she emphasized.

Pantone emphasizes that Cloud Dancer creates a sense of space and purity, combining functionality and emotion. It creates an atmosphere of calm and lightness, becoming a kind of visual refuge in a dynamic world.

The Pantone Color Institute is a research center of the Pantone company, which is engaged in experimental work with color and its influence on various industries — fashion, printing, interior design, advertising and film. Since 2000, the Instituteʼs experts have been choosing colors that set the trend for the entire year.

The 2025 color of the year is Mocha Mousse. It’s a warm and rich shade of brown that “nourishes us with the wonderful qualities of chocolate and coffee, responding to our desire for comfort.” The 2024 color was Peach Fuzz, which was compared to a velvety, soft peach that “enriches the mind, body, and heart”.

