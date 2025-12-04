On December 4, the Russian army lost 1 140 soldiers killed and wounded and dozens of pieces of equipment at the front.

The General Staff reports this on Facebook.

Russia also lost three tanks and three armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 245 drones, one MLRS, and 125 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their losses in the war. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. 67% of them were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100,000 people. However, less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

The BBC has determined how many 18-year-old Russian soldiers died in the war from April 2023 to July 2025. This is 245 soldiers, and these are only confirmed deaths, the real number may be higher.

